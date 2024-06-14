Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Alex Japho Matlala

2 minute read

14 Jun 2024

04:40 am

Limpopo swears in new premier and legislative members today

Judge President George Phatudi oversees the inauguration of Limpopo's new premier and 64 legislators in Lebowakgomo.

Limpopo swears in new premier and legislative members today

Limpopo legislature chamber in Lebowakgomo municipality. Picture: Facebook

Limpopo is not only getting a new premier today, but also 64 leaders to work with the provincial government on service delivery and legislature.

The members of the provincial legislature for the seventh administration will be inaugurated today by Judge President George Phatudi at the Limpopo legislature chamber in Lebowakgomo municipality.

64 seats

Of the 64 seats, the ANC will have 48, nine for the Economic Freedom Fighters and four for the Democratic Alliance.

ALSO READ: ANC to name Limpopo premier late, amid allegations of list ‘tampering’

The remaining three will be shared between the uMkhonto weSizwe party, United Africans Transformation party and the Freedom Front Plus.

5th premier election

Phatudi will not only oversee the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker, but will also help with the election of the fifth premier of Limpopo.

The new premier will succeed Stan Mathabatha, who was re-elected after the 2019 general election.

ALSO READ: ANC’s aggrieved PEC members draw a line in the sand

Read more on these topics

leaders legislate Limpopo service delivery

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘Give us the Speaker position’ – Inside Malema’s chat with Ramaphosa
Politics ANC recalls Kaunda from mayoral seat, two motions of no confidence later
Courts RAF appeals ruling on claims by illegal foreigners
Elections ‘SA needs me’: Gayton McKenzie wants to be police minister
Politics MK party intends opening criminal case against Jabulani Khumalo

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES