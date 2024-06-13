Politics

JUST IN: Alan Winde re-elected as Premier of the Western Cape

Winde and 42 other members of the provincial legislature were sworn in on Thursday by acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Alan Winde has been re-elected as Premier of the Western Cape for another 5-year term at the first sitting of the 7th administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

Winde and 42 other members of the provincial legislature (MPL) were sworn in on Thursday by acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath.

The DA’s 20-year reign in the Western Cape continued uninterrupted during the national and provincial elections winning the lions share of the provincial vote in the province.

Watch Alan Winde re-elected as Premier of the Western Cape

Secret ballot

It  cruised to 53.05% share of the votes in the province, a slight increase on the 52.41% it received in 2019.

Two candidates were nominated for the Premier. DA MPL Tertuis Simers nominated Winde while ANC MPL Rachel Windvoegel nominated Khalid Sayed.

After a secret ballot, Winde received 26 votes and Sayed received 14.  There were two spoilt ballots.

Honoured

The re-elected premier said  it is a “profound honour and privilege” that he had been given.

“In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know that many of those still remain.

“As I crisscrossed this province, I saw how many of our residents are struggling and the responsibility that we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them.  I owe it to you our residents to work even harder as I lead this government once more,” Winde said.

