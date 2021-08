The outbreak of violence, destruction and wanton looting in Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) and some parts of Gauteng, sparked a whammy for South Africa: a brain-drain, further hampering of the economy, with KZN experiencing an exodus of people to the Western Cape. Two leading immigration agencies yesterday warned the wave of violence and plunder of businesses was becoming a catalyst for skilled South Africans leaving the country in droves in pursuit of stability elsewhere. Reporting a 1500% increase in enquiries from local citizens who wished to leave the country after the spate of attacks and looting, New World Immigration director Robbie Ragless,...

The outbreak of violence, destruction and wanton looting in Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) and some parts of Gauteng, sparked a whammy for South Africa: a brain-drain, further hampering of the economy, with KZN experiencing an exodus of people to the Western Cape.

Two leading immigration agencies yesterday warned the wave of violence and plunder of businesses was becoming a catalyst for skilled South Africans leaving the country in droves in pursuit of stability elsewhere.

Reporting a 1500% increase in enquiries from local citizens who wished to leave the country after the spate of attacks and looting, New World Immigration director Robbie Ragless, said over the past week alone, enquiry numbers soared to 2500.

“What we found surprising was the equal number of enquiries coming from Indian, black and white South Africans,” he said.

“The main countries they are enquiring about are Australia, Canada and the UK, with demographics ranging from young, qualified and skilled professionals aged between 26 and 34 – to business owners wanting to move their businesses abroad.

“The common denominator among almost all of these enquiries, are that there are small children involved; families with one or two children,” said Ragless. “They don’t see a future for their kids in South Africa.“With harmed business confidence, disrupted key trade routes and the closure of businesses, we may have seen the final nail in the coffin for many of South Africa’s brightest, who have decided to pack their bags and seek a safer future abroad.

”Global Migration Group CEO Leon Isaacson has listed general insecurity, instability, concern for children, employment and business uncertainty, as key factors for wishing to leave South Africa, following the recent unrest. “We have noted an increase in panic outbound enquiries, coming in reaction to the violence and looting of the last 10 days. “

All population groups, mainly coming from qualified people – some with profession or trade and some with relatives in other countries – have shown interest in such countries as the UK, Mauritius, US and Canada.“

The unrest has accelerated people’s resolve to move on else-where,” said Isaacson. Leading economist Mike Schussler said safety concerns would lead to people leaving Kwa-Zulu-Natal to settle in other provinces or countries.“KZN will feel the economic impact of firms and employers in absolute shock. “Some businesses may just not start again after the violence and looting,” warned Schussler.

Tourism, said he said, was the biggest loser in the aftermath of the unrest.“In my opinion, tourism is the industry that will suffer the longest – international tourism.

“Rebuilding malls and destroyed industries could take two years in Gauteng and much longer in KZN. “Many smaller firms have been putting new projects on hold due to Covid. “This could probably take even longer,” said Schussler.“I believe the fear of losses will stay awhile because many smaller guys are scared.“Rebuilding may help in the short-term but that will not be for new jobs, but saving current jobs,” he said.

Sparking panic of an exodus of people from KZN to the West-ern Cape, local airlines over the weekend added more flights from Durban to Cape Town. Said Mango Airlines spokesperson Benediction Zubane: “We can confirm having seen a customer escalation in demand from the limited seat capacity from Durban to Cape Town over the weekend.”

