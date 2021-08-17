EFF’s Floyd Shivambu shares ‘proof’ that he is not in trouble with Sars

Citizen reporter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed “hired guns” and “rented dogs” that continue to write “fictions” about him being under investigation.

The EFF leader is in the spotlight following a Daily Maverick report alleging the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars’s) criminal and illicit economic activities division had traced stolen VBS Mutual Bank money through two front companies into Shivambu’s FNB Private Wealth bank account.

According to the report, two front companies, solely owned by his brother Brian Shivambu, were given a R28.2 million tax bill which included penalties due to Brian’s attempt to evade paying tax in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The report further alleges the companies made several payments that funded Floyd’s Range Rover and a home used by his parents.

Sars auditors and investigators allegedly found he had committed a criminal offence by not declaring the payments as income tax and VAT. When contacted by Sars, Brian acted in an “obstructive” manner.

“Whether Brian and Floyd Shivambu declared their personal income tax to Sars, is at this stage unknown to Scorpio,” says the publication.

The report has been slammed as an attack on Floyd, with EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saying no report on the party’s deputy president would change his position in the EFF.

Responding to the report, Floyd said on social media that he was not under any Sars litigation.

Tweeted the EFF leader: “Not that it has any impact on me and what I know, but when hired guns and rented dogs were writing fictions and novels insinuating that I have problems with Sars, the revenue collector sent me a letter to confirm that all’s well. I’m not under any Sars litigation and will never be!”

