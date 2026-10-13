Mantashe irks Cosatu congress as delegates decry ANC’s ‘Big Brother’ attitude

Mantashe was booed by congress delegates when his name was mentioned by SACP general secretary at start of his address.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe came under fire from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) congress delegates yesterday, who expressed anger at the ANC’s “Big Brother” attitude and accused it of undermining the union federation at a crucial meeting of its highest decision-making structure.

Mantashe was routed by Cosatu union affiliates when he demanded to speak last, after the SA Communist Party as the ANC leads the tripartite alliance.

Mantashe came under fire from Cosatu congress delegates

But Cosatu refused to change its programme to accommodate Mantashe’s request.

Earlier, Mantashe was booed by the congress delegates when his name was mentioned by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila as he greeted him at the start of his address to the congress.

While the federation’s affiliates were clearly divided over the alliance unity and the choice between the ANC and SACP in the 4 November local elections, they closed ranks in condemning Mantashe.

One affiliate after another stood to voice their opposition, expressed anger at Mantashe’s “unbecoming behaviour”, and called on the ANC to take action against its national chair.

The session chair, Mike Shingange, said that neither the ANC, nor Mantashe were booted out of the congress, but Cosatu refused to change its programme to allow his request to speak last.

Affiliates such as South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) criticised what it called “ANC arrogance”.

Samwu criticised ANC arrogance

“They are an alliance partner; they must not play Big Brother in this congress and undermine Cosatu.

“We know this is not the ANC behaviour, but that of an individual,” said a Samwu speaker, who also called for the ANC to censure Mantashe for his “ill behaviour”.

“He has not been chased away, but he wants Cosatu to change its programme and that is not going to happen in this congress.”

A Democratic Nurses Organisation of SA member was more scathing about Mantashe.

“The conduct of the ANC chair must be condemned; the ANC must make a decision to sanction its chair.

“We know that the ANC chair’s conduct does not represent the stance of the ANC structures and branches.

Arrogance of ANC ‘killing the party’

“However, the ANC is still welcomed to participate in the congress but will not speak or address this meeting,” the member said.

The Cosatu affiliates said the arrogance of the ANC as demonstrated by Mantashe, is “killing the party” and came at the wrong time when people were angry with the party.

They said Mantashe had single-handedly adopted a strategy to destroy the ANC.

Zola Saphetha, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union general secretary, said Mantashe’s behaviour was disappointing, especially coming from a Cosatu product like he was. Mantashe is a former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general secretary.

Saphetha said: “We want to reject the Big Brother’ syndrome of the ANC.”

NUM, through its general secretary, said the ANC had missed the opportunity to lobby for support ahead of the elections.