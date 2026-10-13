‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women

The court also heard allegations regarding Shadrack Sibiya and Cat Matlala's relationship.

Controversial businessman Serge Cabonge has claimed that former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had met several women through him as bail proceedings in his rape and sexual grooming case were postponed.

The claim emerged on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, when the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard a 25-minute recording of a telephone conversation between Cabonge and Sibiya’s alleged former bodyguard and driver, known as Mr M.

During the call, Cabonge mentioned Tebogo Thobejane, the former girlfriend of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with the businessman suggesting that Sibiya may have met her on several occasions.

When Mr M remarked that Sibiya did not know Thobejane, Cabonge disputed this.

“He knows her. I have sat with the general and Tebogo a couple of times… maybe because he meets a lot of girls around me.”

Shadrack Sibiya seeks bail in rape, sexual grooming case

The statement was among several claims made by Cabonge in the recording, which also touched on alleged dealings involving Sibiya, Matlala and suspended Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

The recording was played after state prosecutor Velile Makasana sought to introduce it during the bail proceedings.

Sibiya’s legal team, comprising Amanda Nel and Estelle Kilian, objected to the audio clip being played in court.

The recording had been sent to Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini, by Mr M.

The defence had previously argued that the recording formed part of an alleged attempt by Mr M to intimidate Dlamini.

However, the state argued on Monday that the audio was relevant to the proceedings and the magistrate agreed that it could be played.

Cabonge speaks about Sibiya and Matlala

Beyond the discussion about Thobejane, Cabonge made several allegations concerning the relationship between Sibiya and Matlala.

He claimed that the two men were involved in various dealings facilitated through Nkosi.

Cabonge denied acting as an intermediary between the two men, claiming that they communicated directly through the suspended sergeant.

“They were communicating via Nkosi. They removed me from the picture,” Cabonge is heard saying.

He also alleged that Matlala had promised Sibiya substantial benefits, including assistance with purchasing a plot of land.

“He asked me to ask Cat to give him money to buy that plot because Cat was promising him heaven.

“Cat was promising Sibiya heaven [saying] ‘I’ll do this for you, I’ll do this for you’.

“Even me, Cat promised me saying ‘if I get this project, I will be getting R500 000 every month’. I never got it after Cat got the project.”

The conversation also comes against the backdrop of allegations heard at the Madlanga commission concerning financial dealings between Matlala and Sibiya.

It was previously heard at the commission that Matlala allegedly gave Sibiya R2 million in cash in January 2025 towards the purchase of a plot of land in Midrand.

The property was reportedly intended to be registered in the name of Sibiya’s wife for a bed-and-breakfast business.

Matlala was also alleged to have given Sibiya 20 impalas.

Sibiya denied the allegations, saying that impalas were never delivered to his residence in Centurion.

Charges

The proceedings come as Sibiya faces charges of sexual grooming, human trafficking, rape and a firearm-related offence following his arrest at a strip club in Sandton on 21 September 2026.

He is accused of sexually grooming Mr M’s 16-year-old daughter.

The state alleges that Sibiya exchanged explicit material involving the minor in WhatsApp communications between 20 July and 3 August 2026.

The alleged rape of an 18-year-old reportedly occurred on 16 May 2026.

Sibiya, who resigned from the South African Police Service on 12 October, has rejected the charges against him.

His bail application will continue on Wednesday, 14 October.