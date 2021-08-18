Reitumetse Makwea
Unlicensed liquor traders ask for leeway to allow continued trading

They say red tape, prohibitive costs are factors contributing to illegal trade.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Disgruntled unlicensed liquor traders around Gauteng have urged government to grant permits or an amendment of the legislation dealing with selling liquor to accommodate small liquor traders. According to some unlicensed traders, applying for a trading licence has been more expensive than keeping the business opened, after Gauteng police closed more than 40 unlicensed liquor outlets in the past week. A shebeen owner only known as Bra Zweli said the application required a lot of administration, while illegal outlets were unregulated which made things easier for many of them. “Including the initial fee of R2 200, it honestly feels like...

