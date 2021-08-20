Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
20 Aug 2021
6:40 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Government denies Limpopo’s Life Esidimeni care centre on brink of collapse

Alex Japho Matlala

This follows a recent report on the centre by the DA, which suggests the facility may be in danger of following similar path to the September 2015 Life Esidimeni tragedy in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 19: Retired chief justice Dikgang Moseneke releases the Life Esidimeni arbitration findings on March 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Moseneke ordered the government to pay R1.2 million to each of the bereaved families. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)
The Limpopo social development department has branded as untrue allegations that the Life Esidimeni Shiluvana Frail Care Centre near Makhwibidung, outside Tzaneen, is on the brink of collapse. This follows a recent report on the centre by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which suggests the facility may be in danger of following similar path to the September 2015 Life Esidimeni tragedy in Gauteng, which resulted in the death of 143 patients. The Limpopo facility is also run by Life Esidimeni, a subsidiary of the Life Health Care group, on behalf of the Limpopo government. It currently houses 160 patients whose fate...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

ELECTIONS

DA willing to work with any party in SA but with conditions, says Steenhuisen
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

ELECTIONS

DA announces mayoral candidates, challenges ANC to reveal their list
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

It's men we should be targeting to end teenage pregnancy
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Department's plans to cancel school holidays met with outrage
3 days ago
3 days ago