South Africa
South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
22 Aug 2021
10:09 am

Search continues for missing six-year-old lost at sea

Citizen Reporter

The search will continue throughout the day. 

Photo: Arrive Alive

Search-and-rescue operations were launched on Sunday after a young child went missing at an unprotected stretch of beach along the North Coast.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the six-year-old child “was swept out to sea yesterday and is presumed to have drowned” after going for a swim.

missing child six-year-old sea north coast
Photo: Arrive Alive

The mother and child lost their footing while in the water and were swept out to sea. However, the mother was assisted back to shore, but the child is yet to be located.

“IPSS Medical Rescue […] and community members, continue the search for a six-year-old child who was swept out to sea yesterday and is presumed to have drowned.”

missing child six-year-old sea north coast
Photo: Arrive Alive

IPPS – along with various other emergency service units – said it is utilising “aircraft, drones, foot patrols and watercraft” in an attempt to locate the child.

Rescue personnel extended gratitude towards community members who “have come out to assist in bringing closure”, and said the search will continue throughout the day. 

This is a developing story, more to follow.

