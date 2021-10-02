Anti-vaxxers converted by friends and family

Citizen Reporter

Despite the fears, uncertainty and conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers are being converted one by one to get the Covid vaccine by friends and family.

Sylvia Ravenscroft was once an anti-vaxxer who was recently vaccinated.

Ravenscroft said since she took the vaccine on 1 September, her husband checks her head to make sure she is not growing horns.

“My family teased me every day because I was very against vaccines,” she said.

She said she was hesitant to get the vaccine because felt confused by all the conflicting reports in the media including the “main guy” from Pfizer allegedly refusing to take the jab.

“I also couldn’t understand why you could still get Covid if you had the vaccine,” she said.

She said she felt the pressure from her family to vaccinate.

“One of my godchildren was doing Camp America and also didn’t want to get the jab.

“I told him if it was true that you died four years after getting the jab, I would get the jab with him and if we died, then we would die together,” Ravenscroft said.

She admits she was very scared to get the vaccine.

“I just closed my eyes and got it,” she said.

Ravenscroft said she had a slight reaction to the vaccine, with mild headaches and a cold sweat, but nothing major.

Heidi du Toit, owner of a costume shop and theatre, said she was initially against the vaccine

She said there were many reasons why she was against it, but it had nothing to do with religion.

ALSO READ: ‘Show us the virus,’ say anti-vaxx protesters, 21 months after world saw virus

“I did not want to get vaccinated because I felt unsure. Also, the vaccine was not tested enough so you really didn’t know what you were getting,” Du Toit said.

She said she was unsure if the product was safe and ready to be used because of all the conflicting reports.

Three months ago, Du Toit and half of her family and employees working with her contracted the virus.

“I lost my mother-in-law to it,” du Toit said.

She said many of her clients pleaded with her to be vaccinated.

“My business started to suffer and because I work with a lot of actors and artists, I realised nothing would open again unless people start vaccinating,” Du Toit said.

She said when the artists indicated they were willing to perform for a small audience of 50 people instead of the usual 270, she realised how desperate they were to start performing again.

She received her first jab last Monday.