Former Trillian Management Consulting chief executive Bianca Goodson, pictured, this year broke down in tears at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as she explained how being a state capture whistle-blower had ruined her life.

She struggled to find work, divorced and was recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Goodson testified before Zondo on the dodgy dealings between Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting, Eskom and Transnet.

Speaking out turned her life upside down. “Peter Harris was one of the attorneys helping me prepare for my evidence that I gave to the public protector. I’m sitting there with my husband in his office and he says to my

husband: ‘I think we have to get a safe house.’

“You never think your home is not safe… We drove back from that consultation and I was in tears thinking if I don’t feel safe at home, where would I go? I didn’t put my hand up for that,” she told Biznews.

In her blog, Goodson talks about her daily battle: “I am struggling to wake up in the mornings and be committed to a job that is not linked to state capture. I have had to fight off the desire to drink during the day… I have had to learn the balance between work and staying at home and am still working on it… I am slowly returning to the societal definition of ‘normal’.

“It feels like learning to walk again… Its not like riding a bicycle. Its harder.

“But I haven’t given up… and I know better this time round…”

– Citizen reporter