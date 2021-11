Prabashini Moodley dove into an industry which she knew nothing about, but 19 years later she has managed to swim her way to Africa.com’s top 50 women chief executives and the youngest executive committee member of her chosen company. Moodley has also made it onto the list of women chief executives which identified women leaders of publicly listed companies in 21 countries. Out of 1 400 entities, this was narrowed down to a list of 50 women who ran the largest, most complex businesses on the African continent. Being the youngest of four daughters in the small town of Mariannhill,...

Prabashini Moodley dove into an industry which she knew nothing about, but 19 years later she has managed to swim her way to Africa.com’s top 50 women chief executives and the youngest executive committee member of her chosen company.

Moodley has also made it onto the list of women chief executives which identified women leaders of publicly listed companies in 21 countries.

Out of 1 400 entities, this was narrowed down to a list of 50 women who ran the largest, most complex businesses on the African continent.

Being the youngest of four daughters in the small town of Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, she was raised by parents who did not have many opportunities, but instead instilled the critical importance of good education, a career and financial independence.

“I think that had an impact on all of us. When I looked at my sisters, it really encouraged me to dream big. My parents were not prescriptive of what we need to study but that we need a good, solid education and to be independent,” says Moodley.

Off she went to the University of Cape Town where she studied a Bachelor of Business Science with Actuarial Science, having no idea what an actuary was.

“I loved problem-solving and mathematics and it seemed exciting. Having my family’s support, I decided to try it out. I came to Cape Town and got a bursary from Old Mutual – that helped my confidence.”

After completing her degree, she again dove into actuarial science soon after being employed by the company in 2002.

“People in important positions took an interest in my career development and supported and encouraged me. The roles I moved to, I don’t think I was ready and able for.”

“I observed various leadership styles and it was useful and can be effective in finding a style that resonates with you,” says Moodley.

“The more comfortable I feel about myself, the more authentic I am as a leader,” she says.

Running one of the top three divisions of Old Mutual – Old Mutual Corporate – has, however, come with its challenges, including being the youngest executive as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

These she describes as “visibility” challenges.

Visibility challenges are a heightened need to prove that you are worthy and that your mistakes don’t get spotlighted, born out of the fact that you are different to the others, she says.

“From that perspective, I have had instances where I would feel I would indeed prove myself worthy and that I was capable.

“The profession is still male dominated. I think women are equally capable and in some instances more capable, but it is not seeing a lot of people like you [a woman] which can make you doubt yourself.

“But if you don’t express yourself the way others express themselves, and if you are not centred on who you are, on your abilities, it is easy to be shaken,” she says.

One of Moodley’s ambitions is to make an impact on others so she mentors young professionals as well and makes sure she has a positive impact on customers.

“Working with people’s life savings, life cover, illness cover – being there for people when they need it – allows me to do very meaningful work and to impact on the lives of the people.”

