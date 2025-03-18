Gondwe says Nsfas is vital for women’s economic participation

The deputy minister acknowledged that economic access remains a pressing issue, especially for women in rural and underprivileged areas.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, called for increased support to enhance women’s economic participation, particularly in marginalised communities.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during a side event on African women’s economic empowerment. This event was held at the 69th Session of the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York.

The deputy minister addressed a global audience, including representatives from Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, and Egypt. She emphasised South Africa’s 30-year commitment to enhancing women’s access to education, reducing poverty and promoting entrepreneurship.

Financial aid key to education access

Furthermore, Gondwe highlighted the role of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) in improving women’s access to higher education.

According to the deputy minister, the financial aid programme has played a significant role in producing skilled female professionals in the country.

“On improving access to education, my very own Department of Higher Education and Training is providing financial support and assistance to women in skills development and education through initiatives like the Nsfas,” she said.

She further noted that since its inception in 1999, Nsfas has funded more than five million students from low-income backgrounds. More than 70% of these beneficiaries are women.

Challenges remain for rural women

Despite this, the deputy minister acknowledged that economic access remains an issue. This is especially significant for women in rural and underprivileged areas.

“Our collective efforts must focus on improving access to finance, closing the gender gap in education and skills development, and ensuring that women’s voices are heard in economic decision-making,” she said.

