Daily news update: IFP’s pact with ANC, chief justice candidates and Rand Water completes maintenance of pipelines

Citizen Reporter

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

After saying they would not enter into coalitions with the ANC in hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday made an about-turn and announced a governance pact with ANC in hung municipalities in the province.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa made the announcement at a media briefing in Durban.

He said the agreement was sanctioned by the party’s national council – the IFP’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

According to the agreement, the ANC will take over control of municipalities where it has the majority of votes. The same thing would happen in hung councils where the IFP has the majority of votes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Flicker/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has shortlisted four candidates for the chief justice position.

According to the Presidency, the four names have been submitted to the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission.

Rand Water says it has successfully completed the maintenance work of the B11 and B19 pipelines.

Rand Water last week announced its planned shut down of the B11 and B19 pipelines from 15 to 17 November.

“The shutdown forms part of Rand Water’s B19 Pipeline Augmentation Project and is the final leg of this program that will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline and therefore ensure sustainable supply of water to the consumers,” said Rand Water at the time.

Theuns Jordaan. Picture: Facebook

Popular Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan has passed away.

The exact cause of Jordaan’s death is not yet known, but the singer-songwriter was diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2020.

Jordaan told Netwerk24 in December last year that his prognosis was very good and that he was already in remission.

According to the publication, Jordaan had a bone marrow transplant in March this year.

Jordaan was popular in Afrikaans music circles, loved by audiences all over South Africa for his famous songs including Soos Bloed, Jou Skaduwee and Vreemde Stad.

Tubby Reddy passed away on Wednesday morning. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Tubby Reddy, the controversial former SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 62.

Details remained unclear, though reports suggested he had experienced a short illness.

“We have received the news of the unfortunate passing away of Mr Reddy, albeit not formally. This is really unexpected and very sad,” said Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender.

Previously a teacher, who held a BA degree from Unisa and a Masters in sports management from the University of Lyon, Reddy became an influential figure in South African sport.

Picture: Twitter/@UIFBenefits

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has told Parliament that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has incurred R6.1 million in irregular expenditure as a result of corruption.

The SIU had investigated the UIF’s Covid-19 awareness campaign, which started in August last year.

This was done in terms of a secondment agreement to review the information relating to the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) payments.

Picture: iStock

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has rejected the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (Nsfas’) proposed funding guidelines that returning students would need to pass 75% of their modules in order to continue receiving funding in 2023 from the scheme.

The proposed guidelines were presented by Nsfas on Monday during a meeting convened by the SAUS with student representative councils (SRCs) across the country.

The SAUS said in a statement it had noted the confusion created on Facebook and other social media platforms surrounding the proposed funding guidelines.

Parents of the children attending at E. P. Baumann Primary School outside the gates in Mayfair, Johannesburg, 17 November 2021. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda

Police are currently investigating what looks to be a kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl at EP Baumann Primary School.

The alleged kidnapping took place on Wednesday morning outside the Mayfair, just outside of the Johannesburg CBD, school gates at gunpoint, while the Grade 5 pupil was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened.

Three armed men, driving a silver or white Toyota Yaris, registration number JS 62 CS GP, allegedly perpetrated the crime.

The incident is “deeply concerning”, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.