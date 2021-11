Many South Africans will not be able to see their loved ones who live abroad this Christmas after South Africa was placed on the red list, following the announcement of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD for the Middle East and Africa Andrew Stark said the decision to impose travel bans had been a knee-jerk decision by governments across the globe. “These decisions are beyond the control of airlines, hotels and travel consultants,” Stark said. Travel ban dilemma Rebooking policies and refunds He said they were working closely with travel suppliers to find the best...

Many South Africans will not be able to see their loved ones who live abroad this Christmas after South Africa was placed on the red list, following the announcement of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD for the Middle East and Africa Andrew Stark said the decision to impose travel bans had been a knee-jerk decision by governments across the globe.

“These decisions are beyond the control of airlines, hotels and travel consultants,” Stark said.

Travel ban dilemma

Rebooking policies and refunds

He said they were working closely with travel suppliers to find the best solution for all travellers in terms of rebooking policies and refunds.

Among the countries to impose travel restrictions on South Africa are United Arab Emirates, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

“While South Africans are waiting for updates from the World Health Organisation, the National Coronavirus Command Council and scientists with regards to the next steps in combating this new variant, FCTG would like to urge all SA travellers to get vaccinated,” Stark said.

Omicron disrupts travel abroad

In October, thousands of South Africans booked trips internationally after South Africa was taken off the red list.

One of those South Africans eager to travel again to the United Kingdom is Yvonne Smit.

She was supposed to board her flight to visit her children in London on 19 December.

“We saw on the news that we are back on the red list, so I have no idea what to do now. Should we cancel our tickets or should we wait until they cancel the tickets, or will they open again before mid-December? I’m just hanging in there, waiting,” she said.

Plans cancelled due to travel ban

Smit said another question was if their visas would be renewed and who would pay for it.

“I don’t want to go and get another visa, so they should extend it because this is not my fault,” she said.

She said she was very disappointed because she last visited her family in 2018. “It’s snowing there at the moment and I’d love to go now.”

Smit said she had everything planned, to the point where her Christmas dinner was already ordered.

New variants the new normal

Association of Southern African Travel Agents chief executive Otto de Vries said the world would, unfortunately, need to learn to live with Covid-19 variants for the foreseeable future.

De Vries said while SA waited for more clarity about the new Omicron variant, there was currently no scientific evidence that it was more resistant to the vaccine.

