Quelling the threat of terrorism in troubled West Africa and restoring lasting regional stability, may require more than

government-to-government bilateral agreements, a security expert says.

Commenting on armed conflict, which formed part of discussions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and West African heads of state during his four-nation tour of the region, Jasmine Opperman, of the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, said terror incidents, which have affected Nigeria, Chad and Niger, were too complicated to be solely resolved by governments.

During his remarks in Ghana before heading for Senegal, where he on Monday participated in the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security, Ramaphosa discussed armed conflict with his Ghanaian counterpart President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.

“We discussed armed conflicts, security challenges on the continent and the threat they pose to our efforts to usher in sustainable development and economic prosperity,” said Ramaphosa.

“We have agreed that peace and stability is key to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area that came into operation in January this year.”

West Africa, said Opperman, had a long history of “institutionalised presence of insurgent groups like the Islamic State and Boko Haram, which have left many areas devastated”.

Stemming the tide of armed conflict required a multi-pronged approach.

“Added to terror groups, you also have counter-institutionalised presence,” Opperman said.

“Selling peace and fighting terrorism, may sound good on paper, but it is broad and will also depend on cooperation with NGOs [nongovernmental organisations], affected communities – competing with an international presence.

“Bringing peace to West Africa means limiting the echo chamber of violence – bringing the voice of

local communities to address the fundamental problems.

“You have to stop this at micro country initiative level. One would have liked to see the AU [African Union] playing a far more aggressive and proactive role in this regard.

“Sadly, we are going for bilateral cooperation and agreements. Without multilateral coordination, bilateral agreements tend to fade – only serving political interests.

“You have to sell peace and fight terrorism with local communities, because governments have lost credibility – standing accused of human rights violations.

“Ganging up with the Lagos government means you are already ganging up against local communities.

“In looking at our involvement in Nigeria, we have to go back to the Eeben Barlow group – involved with some level of success.

“SA could assist at the diplomatic level. I think we also need to realise that SA and Nigeria have been competing for influence in Africa,” said Opperman.

University of SA political science Prof Dirk Kotze said: “Despite feeling the pinch on the terrorism front, Nigeria would never allow any African country to be directly involved in the affairs of that country.

