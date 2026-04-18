GCIS urges communicators to fight fake news trend

Currin said the work of government communicators is central to shaping public understanding, building trust and supporting effective service delivery.

Government communicators must uphold the highest standards of ethics, integrity and professionalism.

They must do this as they navigate an increasingly complex information landscape, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Deputy Director-General Michael Currin said on Friday.

Currin warned that communication has the power to either stabilise or destabilise societies. This is particularly true in an era marked by misinformation and disinformation.

‘Bridge between government and citizens’

Addressing participants at the Mastering the Art of Government Communication course in Pretoria, Currin stressed the critical role communicators play.

“We are not merely conveyors of information; we are the bridge between government and the citizens we serve,” he said.

The course is hosted jointly by GCIS and the National School of Government at the GCIS head office.

Currin said the work of government communicators is central to shaping public understanding, building trust and supporting effective service delivery.

“We are operating in a time where communication can either stabilise a nation or deepen uncertainty. We have seen this both locally and globally,” he said.

Lessons from Covid-19 and global conflicts

Currin pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic as a stark example of how misinformation can influence public behaviour and undermine public health responses.

“False claims about vaccines, treatments, and government interventions circulated widely, demonstrating how quickly unverified information can influence public behaviour,” he said.

He added that the battle for influence is not confined to health crises.

“On the global stage, we continue to witness how communications shape geopolitical realities. The Russia-Ukraine war is not only being fought on the battlefield but also in the information space where narratives, propaganda and information influence international opinion and police decisions,” Currin said.

Strengthening communication capacity

Currin explained that the course aims to professionalise government communication across all spheres and equip officials with tools to operate in volatile environments.

“It is about strengthening our ability to plan strategically, craft meaningful messages and ensure alignment with broader government priorities.

“These are not just technical skills, they are essential capabilities that enable us to communicate with clarity, confidence and purpose,” he said.

He emphasised the need for communicators to remain proactive and vigilant in countering false narratives.

“As communicators, we carry the responsibility of ensuring that the public receives accurate and verified information. This requires us to be proactive, vigilant, and responsive,” he said.

Programme rollout and impact

Speaking to the South African Government News Agency, National School of Government representative Craig Jansen said development of the course began in 2021.

“In 2024/25, we ran a pilot programme at the GCIS, and it was successful,” Jansen said.

The programme is set to be officially launched in May by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi. This marks what officials describe as a significant milestone in strengthening the government communication system.

He added that four groups have been trained so far.

“To date, we have trained approximately 100 officials in various capacities, these include Media Liaison Officers (MLOs) and Heads of Communication in various government departments. Invitations were extended to managers in the public sector,” he said.