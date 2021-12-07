Bernadette Wicks
7 Dec 2021
South Africa

NPA targets corruption as its priority

Batohi said: “People in South Africa don’t feel safe and don’t feel justice is being delivered swiftly or broadly enough,”

Corruption is the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) No 1 priority right now, according to national director ofprosecutions Shamila Batohi. “Corruption has always been a top priority for the NPA”, but a decision was taken at a recent workshop to prioritise it even further, she said at a press briefing yesterday. “We decided work will continue in other areas, but corruption is going to be the prioritised area in the NPA.” Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse chief executive Wayne Duvenage was yesterday hopeful this was “the start of a new chapter”. ALSO READ: SA losing war against corruption, says analyst “We hope...

