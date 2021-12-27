Mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu: The week ahead

Citizen Reporter

The Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Sunday confirmed arrangements for the week ahead.

The foundations expressed appreciation “to people and organisations across the country and the world for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that followed the Arch’s passing”.

Mourning Archbishop Tutu

Events planned for the week ahead

While arrangements for a week of mourning are still in their infancy, below are a number of confirmed events for the coming week.

St George’s Cathedral bells

The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday, from Monday to Friday.

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, asks all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu.

Memorial service

On Wednesday, the Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital city.

Additional details will be announced in due course.

Evening with friends

On Thursday evening, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and Mrs Tutu.

Additional details will be announced in due course.

Lie in state

On Friday, Archbishop Tutu will lie in state in St George’s Cathedral.

ALSO READ: Tutu witnessed gravest injustices and most intolerable cruelty – Ramaphosa

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral service

On Saturday, 1 January 2022, Archbishop Makgoba will lead the Archbishop’s funeral service, also at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

This statement was issued by Dr Mamphela Ramphele, co-chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, and Mr Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, chairperson of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

NOW READ: ‘A universal spirit’: Tributes continue to pour in for Archbishop Desmond Tutu