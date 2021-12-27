WATCH: Cape Town drenched in purple to honour Tutu’s legacy

When people think of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the colour purple is often associated with him.
And in honour of the father of South Africa’s “rainbow nation”, the legacy of ’The Arch’ as he is affectionately known, will light up parts of Cape Town this week.
Starting on Sunday night, Table Mountain, City Hall and St George’s Cathedral were illuminated in purple light, to remember and honour “Cape Town’s greatest resident and all that he stood for,” the City’s mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement.
“I hope also that the image will be a reminder to the world of the great challenges South Africa has overcome, of the great people who helped us to overcome those challenges, and that by following in the Arch’s example, every one of us can also make a positive difference in the world,” Hill-Lewis said.
Condolence books have also been made available for residents to sign outside St George’s Cathedral, and at the City’s Civic Centre.
Books will also be made available throughout the week at sub council offices, and messages can be written in an online condolence book.
The week ahead
A week of mourning for Tutu is in the works.
From today until Friday, the bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung for ten minutes.
Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has asked for those who hear the bells to pause in tribute to Tutu.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday by the Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches.
On Thursday night, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation will host an intimate evening with friends.
On Friday, The Arch will lie in state at St George’s Cathedral, with his funeral service commencing on 1 January 2022, led by Archbishop Makgoba.
Compiled by Nica Richards.