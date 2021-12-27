WATCH: Cape Town drenched in purple to honour Tutu’s legacy

Citizen Reporter

When people think of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the colour purple is often associated with him.

And in honour of the father of South Africa’s “rainbow nation”, the legacy of ’The Arch’ as he is affectionately known, will light up parts of Cape Town this week.

Starting on Sunday night, Table Mountain, City Hall and St George’s Cathedral were illuminated in purple light, to remember and honour “Cape Town’s greatest resident and all that he stood for,” the City’s mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement.

This photograph taken on December 26, 2021 shows the Table Mountain lit up with a faint purple glow to honour the memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Laureate, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

“I hope also that the image will be a reminder to the world of the great challenges South Africa has overcome, of the great people who helped us to overcome those challenges, and that by following in the Arch’s example, every one of us can also make a positive difference in the world,” Hill-Lewis said.

Condolence books have also been made available for residents to sign outside St George’s Cathedral, and at the City’s Civic Centre.

Books will also be made available throughout the week at sub council offices, and messages can be written in an online condolence book.

I’ve written a remembrance message in the Condolence Book inside the Civic Center. I would like to encourage Capetonians to do the same. We will be placing Condolence Books at city facilities around Cape Town and at St. George’s Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/YkODL6PZsj— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 26, 2021

The week ahead

A week of mourning for Tutu is in the works.

From today until Friday, the bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung for ten minutes.

Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has asked for those who hear the bells to pause in tribute to Tutu.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday by the Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches.

On Thursday night, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation will host an intimate evening with friends.

On Friday, The Arch will lie in state at St George’s Cathedral, with his funeral service commencing on 1 January 2022, led by Archbishop Makgoba.

Compiled by Nica Richards.