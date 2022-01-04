Road safety: Call for caution as SA recovers from festive season

Cheryl Kahla

As many prepare to travel back home following the festive season break, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for increased road safety measures and caution on the country’s roads.

“As we head back to our places [of] work, I urge all South Africans driving on our roads to be on high alert and observe all the rules of the road,” said the Minister on Monday.

Festive season road safety

Live beyond Dezemba

Mbalula launched the Live Beyond Decembza campaign earlier this and called on all South Africans to “be responsible”.

He said in 2019, “human factors contributed 85% towards fatal crashes compared to 91%” in 2018.”

I hope y’all are using your seatbelts – unlike Stephanus here pic.twitter.com/SBNmP695bg— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022

Road safety tips

Mbalula advised road users to ‘live beyond Dezemba’ by doing regular checks and maintenance on your vehicle. Before embarking on a long trip, check the following:

Petrol leakage

Oil leaks

Engine Water

Damages on tyres

Wipers (specificially the rubber)

Emalahleni mayor dies in car crash

The Minister also expressed sadness at the passing away of Emalahleni Local Municipality Executive Mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau on Monday.

The mayor and her husband passed away in hospital following a head-on collision. The accident happened along the R544 road between Gemsbokspruit and Verena in Mpumalanga.

The accident also claimed the life of the driver of the second vehicle.

I’ve been updated on the terrible news of the passing of Emalahleni Mayor, Mrs Linah Malatjie & her husband. They were involved in a head on crash that resulted in 3 fatalities – authorities are investigating. I send my condolences to their families, these are terrible news.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022

He sent his sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident and “to many who have lived through this terrible experience”.

“All these are shared national loss and yet more sad reminders to all of us to be more careful, more caring for each other and more responsible on the roads,” he said.

Collision in KZN

In an unrelated incident, Kwazulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service responded to the R620 Uvongo for reports of a collision on Monday evening.

As reported by Arrive Alive, emergency services assessed the scene and “found a bakkie and vehicle had been involved in a collision.”

One patient sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.