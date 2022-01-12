Here’s how to reinstate your Covid-19 SRD grant in 2022

Cheryl Kahla

Many South Africans may need to rely on the Covid-19 SRD grant in 2022. If you need to reinstate the grant, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to reinstate the grant

While some provinces give assistance in the form of cash, the SRD grant is given for a short time only – usually for up to three months.

Depending on circumstances, it may also be extended for another three months. Here’s how to reinstate the Covid-19 SRD Grant.

Covid-19 SRD Grant

Confirmation will be received as soon as the application has been successfully submitted, and there is no need to submit multiple applications.

How to reinstate Covid-19 SRD grant in 2022

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) reissued the guidelines for reinstating the Covid-19 SRD (Social Relief of Distress) Grant.

Remember to have the following details ready before you apply:

Name and Surname as captured in the Identity Document

Gender and Disability

Contact details: a cell phone number

Residential Address

Simply log onto https://srd.sassa.gov.za/reinstate and head over to the tab titled Reinstate my cancelled application. Then enter your ID number, mobile number, and select Send Pin.

You will receive an SMS with the OTP (One-Time Pin) number which you’ll need to enter on the website and click Verify.

Then, choose a reason to have the grant reinstated – such as Cancelled in Error, or No longer have an income.

You will then be asked if you are sure you want to reinstate the grant.

Click Yes, and you’re done.

Qualifying criteria for the Covid-19 SRD grant

In order to apply, reapply or reinstate the Covid-19 SRD grant, all need to meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a South African Citizen, Permanent Resident or Refugee registered with Home Affairs, and

Must reside within the borders of South Africa

Be above the age of 18

Unemployed

Applicants should not be receiving: Any income Other social grants Unemployment insurance (UIF) benefits A stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Any other government Covid-19 response support, and Not resident in a government funded or subsidised institution.



You can also apply for the Covid-19 SRD grant via WhatsApp by sending a message to 082 046 8553.

Beneficiaries who need more information are urged to contact the agency’s toll-free number: 0800-60-10-11 or 013-574-9428 from 08:00 to 16:00 during weekdays.

