Ramaphosa urged to move fast in repairing ailing SANDF

South Africa’s military capabilities have deteriorated to a point that it would not be able to launch a meaningful defence should a situation arise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since been urged to move fast and intervene in repairing the declining state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

According to a report to the parliamentary portfolio committee on defense, it has emerged that the South African Air Force’s (SAAF’s) air and water fleets are falling apart to such an extent that “only one of the four frigates, and none of the three submarines are serviceable”.

“Only 46 of 217 aircraft, and only 27 of the 87 helicopters are serviceable. Not to mention the multitude of unserviceable aircraft of the VIP fleet, the transport fleet and the Gripens, Rooivalk and the trainer Pilatus fleets,” the report reads.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Defence, Kobus Marais said that this was of great concern.

“We are extremely concerned that South Africa’s military capabilities have deteriorated. In fact, almost all of the equipment procured under the arms deal are impacted and most are not serviceable.

“South Africa’s navy and air force are nothing but sitting ducks at the moment, and there seems to be little political will to remedy this,” Marais said.

“With the country’s porous borders and the political turmoil in our neighbouring countries – the terrorism in Mozambique being particularly concerning – we cannot sit idly by and hope for things to change,” he continued.

Marais further said that decisive action must be taken as a matter of urgency.

“It is time the President, the Ministers of Defence, Finance, Public Enterprises, and the Chiefs of all our armed forces intervene to stop the near total destruction of our military prime mission equipment.”