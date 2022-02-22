Cele says SSA ‘failed’ to verify information on July riots instigators

Molefe Seeletsa

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that cases have been withdrawn against two instigators behind the rampant looting and violent unrest the country witnessed in July 2021.

Cele returned to the witness stand at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC‘s) investigative hearings into the July riots on Monday, where he revealed that 19 alleged instigators had been arrested, however, two of the cases were dropped.

Amid the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year, government initially suggested that 12 instigators were behind the “well-orchestrated economic sabotage” that left more than 300 people dead.

‘Very familiar names’

The minister explained to the SAHRC that he first received information on the 12 instigators from a member of the public.

“I have a phone number that is on the internet so anybody has my number. It irritates, but it helps because you really do get things that you would not if your number wasn’t known.

“I did receive [some information]. Somebody came to brief me, especially on the names of the people who were pushing this on the internet. There were very familiar names… I think there would be four [people] that were very familiar,” Cele said.

Cele cited the controversial Twitter account “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” as an example.

The person behind the account was identified as Zamaswazi Majozi, 36, who was arrested in August last year for incitement to commit public violence on social media regarding the violent unrest.

ALSO READ: ‘I went to speak with the old man’: Cele says there were signs of unrest before Zuma’s arrest

The minister went on to say: “I was briefed and given this correspondence… all these things people were saying [on social media]. I tried to verify with authentic structures [like] the SSA [State Security Agency]… unfortunately I don’t remember getting feedback on that.

“The question of 12 instigators comes from that briefing and, most of those people have been arrested now. Nineteen people have been arrested and I think two their cases have been withdrawn, but [the rest] are out on bail so they are still going to court.”

Cele pointed out that the information of the instigators was not shared with national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

“It was definitely shared with the Hawks to look into the information and the individuals. Maybe one reason is that in those days one was working more with the deputies rather than the national commissioner,” he said.

The minister previously told the SAHRC last December that Sitole was “nowhere to be seen” during the unrest.

Organised attacks

It is alleged that instigators used WhatsApp and Telegram in order to carry out their planned attacks, according to Daily Maverick.

The publication cited senior ANC and security intelligence officials as their sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Screenshots of the messages – shared on Facebook – appear to show that the organised attacks targeted trucks, highways and businesses.

TimesLIVE reported that the “Shutdown eThekwini” WhatsApp group was created only a day after former president Jacob Zuma was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The group allegedly included ANC members and government officials.

Intelligence reports

Earlier during the proceedings, Cele indicated that there were signs of unrest before the imprisonment of Zuma.

The minister also stressed that he did not recall receiving any intelligence report on riots from the Crime Intelligence division of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

He said he only received the intelligence report warning of possible violence on 3 December 2021, which was the day he testified at the SAHRC.

Meanwhile, Sitole conceded during his testimony at the commission that not all intelligence reports were sent to Cele.

The police commissioner said at the time that there was an early warning report received on the July riots, but it was not necessary to send the report to the minister.

NOW READ: ‘Bit of a war’: Cele says deliberate decision taken not to brief him on July riots