‘No space for corruption’: ANC’s R59 million wage bill reversed

Cheryl Kahla

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse reversed a policy introduced by the previous ANC (African National Congress) administration which aimed to “convert fixed-term employees in political office to permanent employees”.

Phalatse said there is “no space for unethical and corrupt practices” when it comes to building a well-run city.

ANC’s R59 million wage bill

‘Short-sighted ploy’

This practice allows for office bearers to employ a cohort of personnel dedicated to achieving service delivery objectives in line with the electoral mandate.

Phalatse said the intention to permanently employ their own in these term-based offices was “nothing more than an application of cadre deployment, a vile practice that featured prominently as an instrument of State Capture”.

Phalatse referred to the policy as a ‘short-sighted ploy’ on the previous ANC administration’s part, saying it would have had “long-term effects on the residents of Johannesburg”.

Focus on service delivery

At a cost of R59 million per annum, it would have “robbed residents of service delivery”.

When Phalatse was appointed as Executive Mayor in December 2021, she said service delivery “must be easily accessible”.

“This will require us to reduce waiting times and extend public services into parts of the city that are poorly served,” Phalatse said at the time.

The previous ANC administration’s employment policy would furthermore prevent the new Multi-Party Government from appointing its own pool staff.

ANC wanted to ‘rule from the grave’

Phalatse explains:

“It is no brainer that a political strategy and programme that is driven by officials who do not share the same values as the multi-party government will have far-reaching implications for good governance and service delivery.”

In her opinion, the ANC willfully “wanted to increase its political footprint in the municipality and rule from the grave through these officials”.

“As the Multi-Party Government, we refuse to go down this road.”

“The National Treasury has issued a regulation, which takes effect in the middle of 2022, outlining the intent and purpose behind the employment of political staff; stating that they should be placed on a fixed-term contract, with a 30-day exit clause in the instance of a change in political administration.”