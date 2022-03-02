South Africans are outraged by the increase of fuel price

Lethabo Malatsi

South Africans are angry and emotional over the latest fuel hike announcement by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on 26 February 2022 [last Saturday].

The increase kicked in at midnight, 02 March.

The news has angered social media users as they try to get used to the new reality.

“Realistically South African fuel should cost less than R10 per litre. The governing party is milking it’s cash cow to death with increasing fuel taxes,” one tweep said.

“I don’t think I want a car anymore. I can’t even consider going electric because of Eskom,” another one tweeted.

Petition

A parliamentary petition has been drafted by trade union Solidarity as it runs a campaign to pressure government to deregulate the petrol price and lower fuel prices.

According to Solidarity, the government has a stranglehold on fuel prices, which must be broken.

“While the rest of the world embraces the free market, the South African government is clinging to Soviet thinking that is hurting the economy. Determining fuel prices is one such example that is hurting the economy.”

Increase in fuel

The price of petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP) has increased by R1.46/l, diesel (0.05% sulphur) by R1.44/l, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by R1.21/l, and the maximum LPG as retail price by 70 cents/kg.

By this time next year a litre of Petrol will be over R30, under Zuma it was not like this banna????

#FuelPricesMustFall#FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/UKAflM3cWi— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) March 1, 2022

Impact of fuel price hike

According to AA, the fuel price increase will have an impact on South Africans, given the reliance the country has on fuels for transportation, manufacturing and in the agricultural sector.

Russia’s impact

The Russia and Ukraine conflict led to a hike in crude oil prices amid fuel scarcity. This has put a huge burden on the country’s oil supply. South African motorists will have to dig deep into their pockets to meet their ‘new’ standard of living.

“Since this war between Russia and Ukraine started, everything is going to be higher on the market because oil supply will decrease,” another one said.

What is Gwede Doing in that office with all these Fuel Price increase, that time we have Oil Rich African countries.@MYANC uDoti with Incompetent, self-serving, non-visionary, old & Out of ideas Gogos and Mkhulus????????

Dead weight to our Country.

I really Pray SA votes you out.— Vena. (@DzikaHR) March 2, 2022

Additonal information Faizel Patel and Narissa Subramoney

