WATCH: Migrants clash with Dudula Movement members in Alexandra

Siyanda Ndlovu

Businesses were disrupted in Alexandra’s Pan African Mall on Monday as community members who identified themselves as the Dudula Movement invaded the place in search of migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

There have since been reports of clashes between migrants and residents and videos of shops being forced to close have since surfaced on social media.

Businesses closing down. Shops forced to close as #Dudula Movement members intensify their Operation Fiyela in Alexandra, Johannesburg.#OperationDudula #PutSouthAficansFirst #foreigners pic.twitter.com/UrA10uMduh — BEAST OF THE NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) March 7, 2022

Although the Dudula Movement is reported to be a separate organisation from Operation Dudula, which has held protest marches against foreign workers in the recent past, there was a noticeable trend between the two.

"We are not going anywhere. We are here to work." These are the words of some of the evicted street vendors at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra on Monday. #JobSeekersSA #foreigners #OperationDudula pic.twitter.com/XeY086OdTV— BEAST OF THE NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) March 7, 2022

Earlier this year, members of the “Operation Dudula” targetted hawkers from their stalls at taxi ranks and around Soweto, Hillbrow, and other areas around Joburg.

Police are yet to comment on the matter as spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told The Citizen that detailed information was still being gathered.

#OperationDudula This man has been hit with a brick in Alex#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/ms4pqHV7w9— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 7, 2022