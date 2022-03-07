WATCH: Migrants clash with Dudula Movement members in Alexandra

Businesses were disrupted in Alexandra’s Pan African Mall on Monday as community members who identified themselves as the Dudula Movement invaded the place in search of migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.
ALSO READ: Operation Dudula bears the hallmarks of an impending disaster
There have since been reports of clashes between migrants and residents and videos of shops being forced to close have since surfaced on social media.
Although the Dudula Movement is reported to be a separate organisation from Operation Dudula, which has held protest marches against foreign workers in the recent past, there was a noticeable trend between the two.
Earlier this year, members of the “Operation Dudula” targetted hawkers from their stalls at taxi ranks and around Soweto, Hillbrow, and other areas around Joburg.
Police are yet to comment on the matter as spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told The Citizen that detailed information was still being gathered.