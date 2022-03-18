Zimbabwe, Lesotho seasonal workers clash over jobs in Robertson

Faizel Patel

Public Order Police (POP) are monitoring the situation in Robertson at the Cape Winelands in the Western Cape following clashes between farm workers over jobs.

It is understood that the clashes occurred on Thursday between seasonal workers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe in Nkqubela Township.

Air support had also been dispatched to the area.

Overnight, a sporadic incident occurred where one group took ownership of a property of another which was quelled by police and the suspects fled to a nearby hill.

Earlier, a number of people sustained moderate injuries after the two groups clashed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said cases of public violence are currently being investigated by detectives.

“Social media reports indicating that individuals died and children were hacked as a result of the clashes in Robertson are refuted as fake news aimed at causing unnecessary panic. Meanwhile mediation efforts continue between the warring parties with the local SAPS, the municipality, the farming community and the department of labour playing a leading role.”

Potelwa said a group of people sought refuge outside the Robertson police station in fear of possible attacks on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Eskom suspended services in parts of the Western Cape due to taxi violence and “threats to the safety of staff in Eskom-branded vehicles”

The power utility said it will be taking action after a vehicle was pelted with rocks and set alight in Philippi on Friday morning.

As a result, Eskom operators were forced to evacuate the areas “until it was safe to return”.

Eskom said it will be working closely with local authorities to monitor resident- and taxi violence, and to ensure the safety of its personnel once they resume work.

Eskom said it strongly condemns the harassment and violent behaviour, and suspended services in the affected areas as their personnel’s safety “remains the highest priority”.

