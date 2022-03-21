Human Rights Day: Govt not doing enough to protect us, say citizens

Kgomotso Phooko

Today marks the 62nd anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, an opportunity for citizens to reflect on past social ills and look to the future.

Black people have suffered immensely under the apartheid regime, and countless families lost their loved ones fighting for the liberation of the country.

Snapshot of Human Rights Day – according to citizens

When asked by The Citizen what they thought about commemorating Sharpeville and celebrating Human Rights Day, responses proved to be a mixed bag.

While some say government has protected their rights, many others feel the country still has a long way to go in ensuring those who lost their lives are vindicated.

Solomon Motheta said this day always takes him back to reclect how the victims lost their lives in the massacre.

“For government to commemorate the massacre every year gives me an opportunity to acknowledge how my rights are supposed to be and how they are infrindged.

“Like in the Sharpvile massacre, their rights were violated, the right to life and the right to protest.

“This day should remind the government how they are supposed to commit to making sure that none of our rights are violated.”

Nathi Tsinjana said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Human Rights Day address will do nothing to change the socio-economic and crime issues facing South Africa.

Tsinjana also said he feels government is not doing enough to protect citizens.

“Even after the speech today, they will never do anything to strengthen the rights of the citizens. Looking at the homicides currently in the country, which is a violation of human rights, just shows how they are falling to protect us.”

Wayne Trollip, on the other hand, said he thinks government has done enough to protect his rights.

“This day is a dedication to those who lost their lives on the fateful day, we will forever remember their heroic actions. It is because of them that we are enjoying our rights today.”

Nhlanhla Nkosi told The Citizen he thought the country still had a long way to go.

“The poor remain disadvantaged, they still suffer when it comes to basic needs. The cost of living is high, food prices are ridiculous, the government still fails to provide basic services to the citizens.”

And for Neo Matjila, Sharpeville massacre victims cannot rest easy with the country in its current state.

“Those victims are not resting in peace due to the state the country is in, their lives were not lost for us to continue suffering.

“This year’s theme does not match the governments action towards protecting our rights, look at the unemployment rate, cost of living, the rape cases and the homicides.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to give his Human Rights Day address at the Reagile Sports Grounds in Koster in the North West.

During his visit, he will also officially be opening the new Reagile Community Library.

Koster residents will be expecting the president to address key issues they are facing.

This year’s Human Rights Day theme is ‘The Year of Unity and Renewal: Protecting and Preserving our Human Rights Gains’.