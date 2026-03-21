Affordable smartphones put human rights in SA citizens’ hands

Smartphones, once considered luxury items, have become central to how citizens exercise and defend their rights.

As South Africans mark Human Rights Day this weekend, the occasion serves as a reminder of the country’s ongoing journey toward dignity, equality and freedom.

While its roots lie in the nation’s struggle against oppression, the modern expression this day is increasingly shaped by the digital tools people carry in their pockets.

Smartphones, once considered luxury items, have become central to how citizens exercise and defend their rights.

Cheaper smartphones

Yet with flagship devices often priced beyond the reach of many, the call for affordable alternatives has grown louder.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has emphasised the need to accelerate access to affordable smart devices, aligning with broader efforts to expand connectivity across South Africa.

At the Mobile World Congress earlier this month, brands such as Tecno, Vivo, Oppo, Doogee and Hotwav showcased midrange and budget-friendly smartphones.

These devices, already making their way into the South African market, offer consumers feature-rich options without the financial strain of premium models.

For many, such imports represent more than convenience – they are gateways to participation in the digital ecosystem where modern rights are increasingly exercised.

Smartphones today are more than communication tools; they are instruments of empowerment. They allow citizens to document injustices in real time, amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard and engage in civic dialogue.

Social media platforms, powered by these devices, have become spaces where rights are debated, defended, and advanced.

Connectivity

Beyond activism, smartphones also connect people to essential services. From legal aid and government resources to reporting incidents and accessing health information, mobile technology bridges gaps that have historically excluded vulnerable groups.

In rural and underserved areas, connectivity can mean the difference between isolation and inclusion, underscoring the importance of affordable access.

Malatsi first raised the issue of lowering device costs in October 2024, when he unveiled plans to expand broadband connectivity nationwide. His vision reflects a recognition that rights in the digital age are inseparable from access to technology.

Challenges

However, challenges remain. Digital privacy, misinformation and unequal access to reliable networks continue to complicate the landscape, reminding citizens that progress must be matched with responsibility.

Human Rights Day is therefore both a celebration and a call to action. It highlights how far South Africa has come, while urging reflection on how technology can be used inclusively and responsibly. In a world where rights are increasingly expressed online, the intersection of human rights and technology has never been more significant.

This year, South Africans are reminded that the tools for change lie not only in legislation and policy, but also in the devices that connect them all.