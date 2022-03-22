Mbalula says vandalised Prasa rail infrastructure repairs will cost R4 billion

Faizel Patel

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said it will cost the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) about R4 billion to repair and rehabilitate vandalised train stations and damaged rail infrastructure.

Mbalula was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, train lines and stations have become exposed and vulnerable to theft and vandalism.

This forced many commuters who travelled by train to use taxis and busses.

Mbalula said Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have suffered the most devastating vandalism of rail infrastructure.

““The cost to PRASA to repair and rehabilitate the vandalised infrastructure is at the tune of R4 994 674 062.88. A key consideration in achieving this objective is achieving a quicker turnaround time in repairing vandalised stations and rehabilitating damaged infrastructure.”

“However, challenges relating to the relocation of illegal settlements on the Central Line may affect our ability to return to full service this line before 2023,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said Prasa has committed to the realisation of a number of key milestones, which include the completion of the power supply network on the Mabopane-Pretoria corridor.

“All Gauteng overhead traction equipment and substation tenders will have been awarded and construction work already started, except for Saulsville to Pretoria and Daveyton to Johannesburg, which require re-advertising.”

“A tender for 150 kilometres of rail will have been awarded and a purchase order issued. On-track machines contracts will have been finalised and work started,” the Minister said.

Mbalula said rails will also be replaced in identified sections on the KwaMashu-Durban line by 30 September 2022.

“We have directed the board to move at a brisker pace in implementing interventions that will not only rehabilitate the infrastructure, but also enable the deployment of the new trains across the country.”

Mabula said the agency is currently rolling out its security plan aimed at protecting Prasa assets and its rolling stock.

