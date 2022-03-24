Reitumetse Makwea
24 Mar 2022
South Africa

Calls for the government to help boost local travel and tourism

Several tourism industry players have called for the government to help boost local travel and tourism.

Picture: iStock
Although the tourism industry was optimistic about the upcoming Easter holidays, several tourism industry players have called for the government to help boost local travel and tourism. According to the national coordinator of SA Township and Village Tourism, Thato Mothopeng, the government needed to fast-track rebuilding the country. The South African Medical Association (Sama) said the ending of the national state of disaster would benefit the economy. “The Covid pandemic is now being better controlled and managed and the country’s healthcare system is better placed to deal with the virus than before,” the association said. ALSO READ: SA tourism gets...

