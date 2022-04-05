Calls to Ramaphosa for an enquiry to expose sexual predators at churches

Kgomotso Phooko

A rape survivor has lashed out at churches involved in cover ups of sexual abuse, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a commission of enquiry to lay bare some of the attrocities taking place at some of the country’s faith based organisations.

Recent reports of rampant allegations of sexual assaults on minors in churches led to clergy member reverend June Dolley-Major sounding the alarm.

In an interview with 702 fm, Dolley said it’s appalling how these pastors attribute their actions to being on medication or a moment of weakness.

Testimonies

During the interview these stories were read, “I have lived with clinical depression all my life, over the years self-loathing and despair have become part of my experience. Habitual thoughts of suicide part of my routine, I’ve cultivated different coping rituals to get through depression.”

Another story read ” I remember on the day of my 11th birthday, the priest shoved me against the door and had me perform oral sex on him. He then drove me home and celebrated my birthday with my family.”

Dolley explained that although girls are also raped it is predominately alter boys who are prone to the rapes.

Decades of cover ups

“I am requesting this of the president because thousands of boys and girls have been raped for decades and decades and these institutions have covered it up.” said Dolley

She is also cautioning parents to believe their children when they come forward as the words “I believe you” carries a lot of weight for survivors especially for the healing process.

As a survivor herself at the hands of a predator from a renowned church, she imputes the churches often staying silent to protect the institution.

Dolley also works with survivors from different churches and says the actual number of the victims are heinous.

An inquiry by president will expose the cover ups

Although the South African Council Of Churches (SACC) said anyone who falls victim of the abuse to report to the police, Dolley is not satisfied as many get turned away.

“You have to understand that to break the silence you have to break the fear first, it takes many years for you to be emotionally strong enough to do it.

“When you go to the police they tell you there is nothing they can do about it, it happened years ago. I was told that the Arch Bishop was loved and I knew nothing would happen.” Dolly further explained

With this request to the president, she would like to see churches and leaders of churches to face criminal charges of their actions and the cover ups being exposed.

