WATCH: Maimane calls for new education minister after videos of learners smoking and brawling in uniforms surface

Faizel Patel

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has raised concerns about Minister of Education Angie Motshekga’s performance of her duties as minster, asking a question about whether South Africa needs a new education minster as a matter of urgency.

This comes after Maimane shared two videos on Twitter about a group of learners at a school believed to be smoking marijuana and another showing learners in brawl in a classroom.

Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behavior in our schools. pic.twitter.com/OhA48DZJCD— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 21, 2022

Our schools are falling apart. How is this normal? pic.twitter.com/MWVqD19bh5 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 21, 2022

Maimane said South African schools are falling apart.

“We must save our schools. We do not pay our teachers enough. How do we solve our schools crisis? We need a clear plan and solid leadership. That is currently lacking which is why this is happening.”

Maimane has called for Motshekga to be fired.

“Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behavior in our schools. Angie Motshegka has been minister of basic education since 2009. Over the last 13 years our education system has not improved. They have simply used a 30% pass mark to inflate Matric pass rates. Half of our learners drop out before grade 12. Only 20% get over 50% in maths.”

Maimane also tweeted President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for decisive action.

“Take note Cyril Ramaphosa, we need decisive action in our schools. How long shall you sacrifice the future of our youth.”

Take note @CyrilRamaphosa we need decisive action in our schools.



How long shall you sacrifice the future of our youth. https://t.co/0ld2tNyV1d— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the learner who were smoking marijuana have been suspended.

“The 36 Leondale High School learners captured on video smoking dagga within the school premises have been removed and suspended from the school. Their disciplinary hearing will be held on Monday.”

The 36 Leondale High School learners captured on video smoking dagga within the school premises have been removed and suspended from the school. Their disciplinary hearing will be held on Monday ⁦@EducationGP1⁩ pic.twitter.com/iOVjfPAwp1— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 22, 2022

Maimane rebutted with another tweet asking, ‘How did this happen in the school?’

‘You have to also hold the principal and other administrators to account as well. Why there are so many problems with learner discipline and with teacher abuse in the schools run by the department? “

Maimane said schools should be drug and weapon free.

