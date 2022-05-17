WATCH: EFF hires private investigators to probe Hillary Gardee’s murder

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has launched its own investigation into the killing of Hillary Gardee.

The red berets hired private investigators to look into the murder of Gardee, the daughter of the party’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Hillary’s body was found in the Ehlanzeni District outside Mbombela, four days after she was reported missing.

The 28-year-old had a bullet wound in the back of her head.

Three suspects, including a former African National Congress (ANC) member, have since been arrested in connection to Gardee’s murder and have already appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court.

They will remain behind bars until at least 9 June when they return to court.

During a media briefing at the party’s Johannesburg offices on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the criminals who murdered Gardee must be held accountable and jailed forever.

“We as the EFF are actively involved in seeking justice for Hillary Gardee, and caution the police service and political leaders to not play dirty, dangerous and opportunistic political games on a sensitive case of murder.

“The police must do everything in its power and must utilise the most advanced forms of investigations to find out what happened and who did what on the disappearance and murder of Hillary Gardee. We assure her that we will find the murderers and will make sure that they are jailed forever,” Malema said.

[In Case You Missed It]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says the EFF hired Private Investigators to assist with the Hillary Gardee murder case and majority of those apprehended, it is through that team.

Malema also called on men to stop killing and harassing women and children.

“The levels and extent of gender-based violence and violence in general in South Africa is unacceptable. Year on year, for the past five years or more, South Africa has more than 20,000 murder cases. Despite this crisis, murderers are easily given bail by South Africa’s criminal justice system which is evidently corrupted, particularly at the magistrate’s level.”

Malema said South Africa’s criminal syndicates have effectively captured courts and are doing as they wish because they know there will be no consequences.