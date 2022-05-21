WATCH KZN Floods: Zikalala urges communities to evacuate high risk areas

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has urged communities living near river banks to monitor the rivers and evacuate immediately if they notice the river rising.

Zikalala’s warning comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) increased the weather warning to a red level 10 in KZN which is the highest warning to be issued, for some coastal areas in province

The Weather Service said that water levels on the roads and rivers is expected to increase due to the torrential downpours.

“Some stations have recorded quite significant rainfall amounts in the past 24 hours and models indicate an accumulation of more than 200 mm in some places along the KZN coast.”

In a statement, Zikalala said the province is currently experiencing torrential rains and some areas are already in danger and flooding.

“We wish to sound warnings to all our communities especially in the Southern part of Durban, the Durban Basin which includes areas such as uMlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Westbrook, as well as area in the Northern part including uMdloti, Tongaat.”

“We are responding and evacuating 190 people from Tehuis to SJ Smith Hall We are evacuating people from Othongathi Water ways with the help of SANDF. We urge communities living near river banks to monitor the rivers and evacuate immediately if they notice the river rising. We urge anyone in risk zones at the moment to evacuate,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala has also urged local councillors to be on the ground and to feed information on any areas that need emergency response.

“We are also being warned about the snowfalls and that this inclement weather will from tomorrow move towards the north coast affecting areas such as Richards Bay, Empangeni and others. We are monitoring the situation on the M7 and advise everyone to delay travelling on the roads at the moment.”

Ziklalala said disaster management teams are on the ground to assist people during the torrential downpours.

