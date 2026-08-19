Weather alert: Fine and warm conditions across most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 20 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Northern Cape. Meanwhile, Gauteng, Free State and North West will have fine and warm weather, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga Lowveld will be hot in places.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow:

Partly cloudy conditions are expected along the east coast and into the southern parts of the RSA, with isolated showers possible along the coastal areas of KZN and into the adjacent interior as well as drizzle in Mpumalanga. #saws pic.twitter.com/Vf7JgjPnyx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 18, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 20 August 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Tsantsabane and Gamagara Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 20 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in places.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and warm day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fog patches over the north-eastern parts; otherwise, the conditions will be fine but partly cloudy along the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect evening fog over the western and southern interiors; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior.