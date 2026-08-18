Wednesday’s weather: A fine and warm day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 August 2026.

It will be a fine and warm day in the country on Wednesday, 19 August, according to the South African Weather Service, with fire danger conditions expected in several provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 19 August 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the Walter Sisulu, Senqu, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima and Emalahleni Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, and southwestern parts of both the Free State and North West.

Weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday: 19 – 20 August 2026.

Fine & warm-to-cool conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy along the east coast & the adjacent interior of the RSA, with isolated rain & showers possible in KZN & Mpumalanga.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/mrzIOAUCYD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 17, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east in the morning with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, where it will be cool in places. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but fine in the west.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog in places along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies are expected in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast where it will become partly cloudy in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog in the south, becoming fine and cool but warm and windy in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.