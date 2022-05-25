ANC protest in Eastern Cape calls for justice for murder victim Namhla Mtwa

Kgomotso Phooko

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape took part in a public march in Mthatha on Wednesday calling for justice for Namhla Mtwa who was brutally murdered on 21 April 2022.

The march took place from 10am from the Munitata building to Madeira police station.

In a statement, the ruling party condemned the violence behind the gruesome killing of women and children.

“The gruesome killings are nothing short of human cannibalism, which must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” reads the statement.

The party said they have intensified their gender-based violence campaign by working with the government and social media to expose such heinous acts against women and children.

“We call on our communities to take the lead in protecting women and children by reclaiming their streets and enforcing neighbourhood watch to expose suspicious elements without haste,” it said.

Brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa

Namhla Mtwa was shot nine times inside her car on 21 April 2022 as she entered her home in Sdwadwa at Mthatha.

Her sister Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa took to social media in a plea to get justice for her sister.

Sanga alleged her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long term partner of 17 years, and shared photos on social media of Namhla covered in bruises.

“My sister was killed on the 21st of April but there is no suspect, no arrest has been made. She has been abused for years by a well known untouchable man who has connection and power,” wrote Sanga.

Her plea sparked public outcry as #justicefornamhla trended on Twitter.

Eastern Cape police investigate

This led to the Eastern Cape police to investigate the incident and the allegations of GBV.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner General Nomthetheleli Mene assured Namhla Mtwa’s family and the public that the case is in the hands of capable detectives.

Mene also added that there is regular contact between the detectives and family members to provide constant feedback on the ongoing investigation.

