Police instructor arrested for rape of trainee

The trainee had allegedly refused to visit the instructor in his office on previous occasions, but when she did, he locked the door.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police instructor for allegedly raping a female police trainee.

Called to his office

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said that on 31 March, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called the trainee to his office.

In the past, she had excuses for each time he requested her company, but on this occasion, she went.

“It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her,” Shuping said.

“She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately.

“She only reported the incident a few days later and the case was reported to Ipid for investigation.”

Ipid arrested the instructor on Sunday, 21 April on a charge of rape. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to 2 May for a formal bail application.

Cops committing crimes

This comes two weeks after two police officers, who are husband and wife, received lengthy jail terms for rape, sexual assault, and failure to report rape relating to their own daughter.

Ipid spokesperson Shuping said the unit welcomed the sentencing after it had investigated the matter dating back to incidents between 2018 and 2021.

Then in February, a student constable in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested for allegedly raping his colleague after a braai.

Shuping said the 26-year-old was released on R2 000 bail after appearing at Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, where the case is being heard.

“When it was time for them to go to their respective rooms to sleep, the arrested officer allegedly went into the room of the complainant, 26, and raped her.”

