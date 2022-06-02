Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million for school feeding schemes

Kgomotso Phooko

Radio Kfm and LottoStar on Wednesday made history after raising R20 million for the Peninsula School Feeding Association in a 12-hour radiothon – the largest amount ever made in that period at a radio station in South Africa.

Donations to feed school children

The money raised will feed more than 35 thousand school children over two years.

The successful radiothon saw multiple individuals, businesses, foundations, and corporations pledging money on-air to the Peninsula School Feeding Association, local non-governmental organisation that is committed to providing nutritious meals daily to learners across the Western Cape.

Primedia made first pledge

The initiative was kick-started by Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter who donated R100 000 on behalf of his company, and also in remembrance of his late father’s memory.

“This was an absolutely world-class action and a way in which we could all serve our community as good corporate citizens. I am so proud of what we achieved as a province and a country today. Thank you to everyone who committed to feeding our future,” said Procter.

The radiothon started at 6 am on Wednesday, and as the time drew to an end, the money raised stood at R19.2 million.

LottoStar then pledged R800,000 which brought the total to R20 Million, leading to them also every donation by R4 million.

The director of LottoStar Mike Hurwitz said their motto has always been that charity is not an obligation but it is their privilege.

“Every campaign we do has links to charity, it’s in our company DNA. And as a parent, this cause is particularly close to our hearts. I am so proud of what we achieved today. The people and businesses of South Africa have truly stepped up to feed our future,” said Hurwitz.

