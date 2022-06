Although violent tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals in SA are still running high, Diepsloot community members said the highly visible police presence in the past couple of weeks has helped reduce the random killings and crime in the area. However, some residents expressed disappointment at the government’s efforts to end the crime and intolerance, with many asking how long the visibility of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) would last. Following Police Minister Bheki Cele’s deployment of the special police teams, immigration officers and JMPD last month, a Diepsloot community member...

Although violent tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals in SA are still running high, Diepsloot community members said the highly visible police presence in the past couple of weeks has helped reduce the random killings and crime in the area.

However, some residents expressed disappointment at the government’s efforts to end the crime and intolerance, with many asking how long the visibility of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) would last.

Following Police Minister Bheki Cele’s deployment of the special police teams, immigration officers and JMPD last month, a Diepsloot community member said while crime was still rampant in the area, a lot of things had changed, including the arrests of people who were believed to be terrorising the community.

“I’m not saying crime is completely gone but I have seen a bit of a difference. I have seen police patrolling our area and a lot of people who come home late have said they felt a little safe now,” said resident Annah Segalosha.

“Diepsloot streets have been a no-go area after sunset due to the high crime rate and not an hour passes without me seeing the JMPD or hearing police sirens.”

After the community was left on a knife-edge following several killings last month, foreign national Mike Diambo said many foreigners were living in fear of vigilante attacks, but many of them were relieved to see more police presence in the area.

“I’m happy to see the police and the JMPD, even though we have to run when we see the home affairs immigration officers. We know that at least the killings of foreigners in Diepsloot is not as bad as it was before,” Diambo said.

ALSO READ: Diepsloot protests: Ramaphosa condemns police’ “apartheid-style” approach

However, another foreign national, Alex Farooqi, said word on the street was that some community members were allegedly planning violent clashes targeting spaza shops owned by foreigners.

“We have heard about these attacks, we’ve been told for weeks that they were coming so we’re just careful and ready,” Farooqi said.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed officers were deployed to Diepsloot to assist with “Operation Restore” after Saturday Citizen saw at least two police vans, six JMPD vehicles and at least three immigration officers in different spots in just 30 minutes.

“I cannot confirm how long the officers will be there for, but I think until the operation is concluded,” Fihla added.

Meanwhile, it seems things are back to normal in Diepkloof and Pimville, Soweto, as well, with a number of local recyclers, trolley vegetable vendors still operating as usual following the community’s threats against the recyclers and vegetable vendors.

The residents previously gave Cele and Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse a deadline to remove informal settlements in the area, and while the deadline, 28 May, has past, the informal settlements are still there.

Pimville resident Seipati Koloane said they have not seen any changes in the area since their meeting with the minister.