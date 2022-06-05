Zikalala opens criminal case against ex-Ukhozi FM presenter for assault

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a criminal case at the Durban Central Police Station against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu for assault and crimen injuria.

This comes after an incident that took place during the Ingoma kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, there has been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at Zikalala without justification or provocation.

“In continuation of this widely publicised mode of attack on the Premier, yesterday Mr Mchunu escalated this when he came over to the exclusive area where the Premier was seated, and started hurling insults at the Premier. As a result, people nearby had to intervene. With the aid of security personnel, the Premier had to leave the event.”

The KZN government said as a public servant and private individual, Zikalala reserves all rights applicable to him in terms of the Constitution.

“In this regard, the Premier stands ready and is duty-bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticised Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane for skipping a legislature sitting to attend a prayer service for former President Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla.

The DA named other KZN-based ANC politicians who allegedly attended the solidarity prayer, including provincial Legislature Chief Whip Super Zuma, former KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi and ANC MPL Vusi Dube.

“The fact that the Premier and his Health MEC, as cabinet members, chose to attend an event in support of keeping the disgraced former president out of jail is damning proof that ANC party politics come before their duties to the people of KZN,” said the DA’s Francois Rodgers.

