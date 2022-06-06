WATCH: ‘Foreign nationals not vulnerable to kidnappings for ransom’ – Hawks

Faizel Patel

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yoliswa Mgolodela has come under fire for her comments about foreign nationals living in South Africa who are not vulnerable to kidnappings for ransom.

Her comments were made in a pre-recorded interview which was aired on Carte Blanche on Sunday, surrounding the spate of kidnappings in the country.

During the interview, Mgolodela insists the Hawks are making inroads in the fight against kidnappings-for-ransom cases in the Eastern Cape.

But the interview takes a disturbing turn when presenter Claire Mawisa tells Mgolodela that foreign nationals are not confident to report crimes committed against them to the police.

“You said the foreign nationals… I don’t know, maybe it’s just my point of view, they are not vulnerable.”

The Hawks insist they're making inroads in the fight against kidnappings-for-ransom cases in the Eastern Cape. But then our interview takes an unexpected turn…

Mawisa then asks Mgolodela to clarify her comment asking her “what do you mean?”

“Have you seen what was happening in Port Elizabeth, fighting, the South African nationals? So I don’t see them [foreign nationals] as people who are that vulnerable.”

“They live in our villages, we call them my friends, you understand? From the case that we have, it’s them against each other,” said Mgolodela.

Mgolodela’s comments about foreign nationals have drawn widespread criticism on social media.

Estie F tweeted: “Oh my God, I couldn’t believe my ears when she said things like ‘those people’/’them’ and I’m sure she’s one of the highest appointees in that department!

“No wonder our crime levels are at the levels, they are at because officials believe that WE ARE NOT VULNERABLE!”

Estie F tweeted: "Oh my God, I couldn't believe my ears when she said things like 'those people'/'them' and I'm sure she's one of the highest appointees in that department!

"No wonder our crime levels are at the levels, they are at because officials believe that WE ARE NOT VULNERABLE!"

Thabso Lesoetsa also questioned Mgolodela’s comments.

“What? [Foreign nationals are] not vulnerable? Is it because they’re not South Africans? #CarteBlanche what fresh hell is this? My God!

“The audacity of Yolisa Mgolodela. Crime is crime; it doesn’t discriminate! Yoh.”

Thabso Lesoetsa also questioned Mgolodela's comments.

"What? [Foreign nationals are] not vulnerable? Is it because they're not South Africans? #CarteBlanche what fresh hell is this? My God!

"The audacity of Yolisa Mgolodela. Crime is crime; it doesn't discriminate! Yoh."

There have been a number of kidnappings for ransoms in South Africa.

Last month, Mgolodela told The Citizen they received at least fourteen cases of kidnappings for ransom in the Eastern Cape with R20 million the highest demand so far.

