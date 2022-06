Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office effective immediately.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane on 17 March asking her to explain why he should not suspend her and gave her 10 days to respond.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, decided to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the Public Protector effective 9 June 2022— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) June 9, 2022

This is a developing story