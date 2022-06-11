‘Only Ramaphosa can place me on leave’: DG snubs Minister Kubayi

Citizen Reporter

Department of Human Settlements director-general Mbulelo Service Tshangana says only President Cyril Ramaphosa can suspend him and not Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, following reports that he has been placed on special leave.

In a statement on Saturday, Tshangana said he noted media reports referring to a letter to him from the minister, in which she detailed that he has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the mediation.

Ramaphosa is said to be mediating between Kubayi and Tshangana.

He said only Ramaphosa had the powers to take such action against him.

“The leak which has resulted in the media reports is condemned in the strongest possible terms and it is clear that it is meant to harm the integrity and character of the director-general.

“Kindly be informed that Honourable State President Ramaphosa has communicated the outcome of his mediation process on the working relationship between the Honourable Minister and myself.

“This deliberate media leak is, most worryingly, also meant to undermine the efforts of the President’s mediation process.”

ALSO READ: Over 1.2 million in need of houses due to more people moving to Gauteng

He added that he would continue to carry out his duties until Ramaphosa’s meditation is finalised.

According to news channel eNCA, Kubayi placed Tshangana on special leave on Wednesday, accusing him of “repeatedly defying her and failing to fulfil his duties” as an accounting officer of the department.

The pair’s deteriorated working relationship reportedly led to Ramaphosa intervening and mediating.

Tshangana was appointed director-general of human settlements after acting in that position for some time. Previously, he held the same post at the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation where similar rifts between himself and then minister Lindiwe Sisulu were reported in 2020.

Sisulu and Tshangana were at odds over the investigations at the Limpopo and the Eastern Cape water boards, City Press reported. Sisulu had been mentioned as “directing and controlling” what was supposed to be an “independent” investigation at the water boards.

At the time, the department denied there were problems between the two.

NOW READ: Public Service Commission to investigate Mmamoloko Kubayi over ministerial cook-off saga