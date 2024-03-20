‘City of Joburg has let us down’: Promises of homes, essential services come to nothing

When 67-year-old Rose Qhokolwna moved to Protea South informal settlement as a young girl, she had high hopes it would be the beginning of a better life. Now, mobile toilets and JoJo tanks line the streets, shared by an estimated 5 000 shacks. While some households have taps in their yards, many rely on the JoJo tanks for clean water and have illegal connections to electricity. Community deperate for proper housing and development Qhokolwna expressed disappointment at the delays by the City of Joburg, saying the people of Protea South are desperate for proper housing and development. “They have been…

When 67-year-old Rose Qhokolwna moved to Protea South informal settlement as a young girl, she had high hopes it would be the beginning of a better life.

Now, mobile toilets and JoJo tanks line the streets, shared by an estimated 5 000 shacks.

While some households have taps in their yards, many rely on the JoJo tanks for clean water and have illegal connections to electricity.

Community deperate for proper housing and development

Qhokolwna expressed disappointment at the delays by the City of Joburg, saying the people of Protea South are desperate for proper housing and development.

“They have been trying to throw us out, but we are against moving,” said Qhokolwna. “We want houses and everything to be built in this same area.

“We are growing old in this area, with little development to point out. Many of us still live under the same conditions.

“Instead, we see the informal settlement expanding and more people living among us, yet no development,” she said.

City of Joburg human settlements spokesperson Neo Goba was unable to comment at the time of going to print.

Promises of development unfulfilled

Promises of development have remained unfulfilled for years, leading to growing frustration and accusations against the city.

Despite various attempts to fight the city and assurances of progress, residents continue to wait for tangible action on improving their living conditions.

The biggest issue is housing and basic services, including electricity and sanitation.

According to the frustrated residents, they were informed by the city the land in Protea South was dolomitic and that residents would be relocated.

However, they allege in a 2014 report conducted by independent researchers, along with the city, it was confirmed the land wasn’t at high risk of dolomite and that residents could continue build where there is medium or low dolomite.

Waiting for tangible action

During this time, some residents were moved to the Lufhereng housing project, while those who remained said they have continued to wait for tangible action.

“We strongly feel that the city has been delaying development because they refuse to cooperate.

“We are aware that they were not planning to develop this area,” said community activist Maureen Mnisi.

“We are against forced evictions because this is where we live.

“We have been fighting them because we want the development of houses and basic services to be in close proximity and easily accessible for us who want to live here.”

Collen Ngobeni, a resident and a pastor, said the area was isolated and forgotten by government.

He has been living in the informal settlement for 23 years and said the lack of development and service delivery was bad.

“This is a poor area. Many are unemployed and struggling.

“Where I run my church, there is no water or electricity. We have to pay so we can access these basic services,” a frustrated Ngobeni said.

2022-2023 floods

The informal settlement was heavily affected by the recent 2022-23 floods which left many homeless.

Tinyiko Mabasa, who was affected by the floods, said she was among those who eagerly awaited to be relocated by the government.

“I live in a one-room shack with my two children and grandchild,” she said. “When it starts to rain heavily, we fear for our lives.

“They have been saying for more than five years that they will relocate us, but they soon disappear.”