‘Mkhwebane harassed employees’: Union welcomes suspension

Citizen Reporter

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa ) affiliate Pubic Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accusing her of purging employees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane from office on Thursday,

PSA alleged that Mkhwebane hired external lawyers for disciplinary hearings, ignoring seasoned labour relations officials paid to do the job.

“The PSA’s main bone of contention has been her treatment of employees. The Public Protector harassed and purged PSA shop stewards by subjecting them to dubious disciplinary hearings.

“She instructed external lawyers to confiscate laptops of investigators without them being provided with security clearance, compromising the work of the office of the Public Protector. She further appointed tainted senior staff who were dismissed from government departments owing to their indiscretion and

misconduct.”

The union called on acting Public Protector, Mkhwebane’s deputy Kholeka Gcaleka to “pursue labour peace and create a conducive environment” for employees.

“The ill-treatment of employees, victimisation and suppressing of different views must be a thing of the past. The PSA is prepared to work with her to restore the image of the office to allow for the execution of its constitutional mandate.

“The PSA remains adamant that advocate Mkhwebane was not fit to run the Office. The PSA reiterates the call that her removal from the office must be expedited as she remains a stumbling block for in the way of restoring the integrity of this critical institution.”

Ramaphosa previously wrote to Mkhwebane on 17 March asking her to explain why he should not suspend her and gave her 10 days to respond.

This, however, was delayed due to Mkhwebane’s litigation, which attempted to use the courts to block her suspension and Parliament’s looming impeachment process.

The Public Protector submitted her reasons to the president on 27 May.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s to halt Parliament’s impeachment process.

She wanted the high court to interdict Ramaphosa from suspending her as well as the impeachment proceedings.

However, the full bench of the high court rejected her application in a unanimous judgment that found that the “public interest would not be served” by granting the interdict.

The parliamentary impeachment process, known as a Section 194 inquiry, is expected to get underway on 11 July.

