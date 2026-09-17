‘They’ve declared war’: Lesufi says state will respond to Ekurhuleni murders as ninth body found [VIDEO]

The semi-naked body of the woman was found in Dawn Park, wrapped in a sheet.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has declared that the state will not cower, warning that those behind recent violent murders of women have effectively “declared war on the state” and will be met with an uncompromising response.

Lesufi spoke to the media in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday at the scene where the body of a ninth woman was found.

Bodies

The semi-naked body of the woman was found on the side of the road, wrapped in a sheet. The woman’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death had not yet been publicly confirmed by police, with officials only saying she was found by a passerby.

Should they be found to be connected, the series of murders has claimed the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in Kwathema, and now one in Dawn Park.

Rewards

Police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to the solving of the murders and arrests of the suspect/s, and will place Kempton Park under lockdown through Operation Shanela.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer/s.

Lockdown

Lesufi said intensified lockdown operations began at 6am, with suspects already fleeing targeted areas.

“We knew they would move to other areas, but we didn’t expect it this soon. Resources have been deployed, breakthroughs are coming, and I am not going to relax or be scared,” he said.

Breakthrough

The Premier emphasised that investigators are closing in on suspects linked to multiple cases.

“We are making a breakthrough. Two or three cases are going to yield results. South Africans must be patient. I know the anger, frustration, and despair are natural – but the investigators have done well. They are briefing us hourly, and evidence is being gathered across the country.”

Lesufi rejected criticism that the state was slow to act, insisting that operations are evidence‑driven.

“We cannot arrest somebody without proof. Otherwise, you will be the first to accuse us of acting without basis. Law enforcement must be given space to deal with these issues. Those who declared war against the state must know we will push back,” he told the media.

Technology

He said cyber‑tracking, surveillance footage, and intelligence networks are being used to tighten the net.

“We have invested in systems, and the police are working around the clock. I have full confidence in them. I’ve seen them crack big cases before, and I have no reason to doubt they will break this one.”

Patience

Lesufi urged South Africans to remain calm but resolute.

“Someone has declared war against us, and we will not retreat. The state has the capacity to respond, and we will ensure that good governance, accountability, and justice prevail.”

As police intensify their investigations into the grim murders of at least nine women in Ekurhuleni, three of the victims have been identified, with the eighth woman named as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs.