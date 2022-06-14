IN PICS: Construction work on SA’s new mega-bridge in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says government is making progress on the construction of the Msikaba Bridge – South Africa’s new mega-bridge project in the Eastern Cape.

Msikaba Bridge project

The Msikaba Bridge forms part of government’s N2 Wild Coast Road Project that connects four provinces, namely the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Mbalula promises land to people living on railway track

The bridge is the South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral) flagship infrastructure project in the Eastern Cape and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Some 410km of route stretches from the Gonubie Interchange near East London to near Port Edward, and to the Mtamvuna River at the KwaZulu-Natal border.

On Monday Mbalula shared pictures of the construction projection on social media.

The minister said once construction is completed, the bridge will spur economic activity, community development, service delivery and job creation.

“The project will continue to create thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities in line with the new Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” he said.

Below are pictures of the construction project:

Construction work on the Msikaba Bridge mega-bridge project in the Eastern Cape. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Msikaba Bridge mega-bridge project under construction in the Eastern Cape. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Msikaba Bridge mega-bridge project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

NOW READ: Billions of rand in investments on the way, says Mbalula on fixing Prasa